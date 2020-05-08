Moscow online sales turnover in March up by 38%

MOSCOW, May 8. / TASS /. The commodity turnover of the enterprises of the capital's online sales in March amounted to 16 bln rubles, which is 38.2% more than in February, which is almost half of the total turnover for Q1 2020, according to the official website of the Moscow Mayor on Friday.
"The Moscow online trading market is actively developing. Since March 2019, its volumes have grown by 6.8% and now make up almost a quarter of the entire Russian Internet trading market - 24%. And in March 2020, the online trade turnover of metropolitan enterprises amounted to 16 bln rubles, which is 38.2% more than in February. This is almost half of the total turnover in Q1 2020," the statement quoted the Moscow Deputy Mayor Vladimir Efimov.
According to the Minister of the Government of Moscow, the head of the Department of Economic Policy and Development of Moscow, Kirill Purtov, starting from the beginning of April, traditional network retailers of grocery and non-grocery goods launched large-scale online sales and delivery programs in the capital region. Based on the latest statistics, the average daily turnover of retailers for the week from April 20 to 26 reached 5.4 bln rubles, which is 5.6% more than a week earlier.
Also, small and medium sized enterprises can take advantage of a special subsidy for the promotion of products through online trading platforms and online food delivery services.
Due to the support measures approved by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, retail trade continues to adapt to the restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic, including developing the scope of online sales.