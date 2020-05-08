Moscow online sales turnover in March up by 38%

MOSCOW, May 8. / TASS /. The commodity turnover of the enterprises of the capital's online sales in March amounted to 16 bln rubles, which is 38.2% more than in February, which is almost half of the total turnover for Q1 2020, according to the official website of the Moscow Mayor on Friday.

"The Moscow online trading market is actively developing. Since March 2019, its volumes have grown by 6.8% and now make up almost a quarter of the entire Russian Internet trading market - 24%. And in March 2020, the online trade turnover of metropolitan enterprises amounted to 16 bln rubles, which is 38.2% more than in February. This is almost half of the total turnover in Q1 2020," the statement quoted the Moscow Deputy Mayor Vladimir Efimov.