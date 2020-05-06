Oil production in US may drop from 2 to 3 mln barrels/day — Russian Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Crude oil production in the United States may contract by 2-3 mln barrels per day, Deputy Energy Minister of Russia Pavel Sorokin said in an online interview with the Roscongress Foundation.

"We see that the production drop in the United States may range from 2 to 3 mln barrels daily this year either on account of storage capacities filling or merely because it is not possible for certain companies to work in the conditions of the price being $30-35 [per barrel], to say nothing of $20 [per barrel]," the official said.

Oil production cuts in Canada can be above 800,000 barrels per day, Sorokin added. "These two countries alone may provide for the reduction from 2.8 to 4 mln barrels per day in total," the official noted.