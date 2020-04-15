International cooperation to play important role in economic recovery — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. International cooperation will play a noticeable role in the global economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, First Deputy Chairperson of the Bank of Russia Kseniya Yudaeva said on Wednesday after the online meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of Twenty (G20).

"The discussion of the financial agenda of the Group of Twenty was hinged on the instruments that finance ministries and central banks can offer to soften epidemic consequences. All the countries are already undertaking large-scale measures of economic support and will broaden them; international cooperation will also play a visible role in the recovery after the pandemic," she said.

The Bank of Russia supports the approved G20 Action Plan, Yudaeva said.

"The plan assumes coordination of international efforts, support of households and businesses (particularly small and medium enterprises), keeping financial services accessible, monitoring of vulnerabilities, global information and experience sharing, and provision of free trade. Measures we are taking already are close in spirit to this plan and correspond to specific features of our economy," she added.