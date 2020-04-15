Krasnoyarsk Region invests about $13 million in air fleet renewal

KRASNOYARSK, April 15. /TASS/. The Krasnoyarsk Region will invest about one billion rubles ($13 million) in KrasAvia’s air fleet renewal. The company is owned by the region, the Krasnoyarsk Region’s Minister of Transport Konstantin Dimitrov told TASS on Wednesday.

Air routes are the only communication for passengers and cargoes for the region’s many districts, including in the Extreme North. Presently, KrasAvia’s three in four aircraft are Antonov An-24/26 of 1970.

"For 2020, the regional budget has reserved subsidies for air fleet renewal expenses at 995 million rubles," the minister said, adding the region would buy three ATR-72-500 planes.

The KrasAvia Company was established in 2007 to replace the state-run Evenkia-Avia Company. The fleet is more than 50 aircraft. The company serves routes inside the region and to neighboring regions in Siberia and the Far North.