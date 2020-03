MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. All shops except grocery stores will be closed in Moscow from March 28 to April 5, pharmacies will remain open, a decree published on Thursday by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin informs.

"From March 28 to April 5, 2020, all retail trade facilities will be temporarily closed, except pharmacies and stores selling groceries and basic necessities, including those providing delivery services," the document says.