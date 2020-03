MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Losses of Russian airlines in the event of suspension of flights can exceed 100 bln rubles ($1.35 bln), First Deputy Minister of Transport, Head of the Federal Air Transport Agency Alexander Neradko said on Tuesday.

"Different numbers are given if this situation persists until the end of the year. The numbers vary, they require verification, but over 100 bln rubles was given," he said, speaking about the losses of airlines.