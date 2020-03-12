Indonesia drops $1.1 bln deal to purchase 11 fighter jets from Russia, reports say

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The Indonesian authorities have decided against moving ahead with a plan to purchase 11 Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets from Russia for about $1.1 billion, the news agency Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The Indonesian authorities made this decision under the US pressure, according to the news agency’s data.

It was reported in early 2018 that Jakarta had signed a contract with Russia on the purchase of 11 Su-35 fighter jets. However, the contract’s implementation has not begun to date over US sanctions. Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi said in July 2019 that the delay was due to the complex trade scheme, in which both government agencies and companies were involved.

Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said in October last year that the Russian side hoped for a decision in the immediate future on implementing the contract for the delivery of Su-35 fighters to Indonesia.