Brent crude oil price exceeds $38 per barrel on London's ICE

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for May 2020 delivery has accelerated growth to 10.8% trading at $38.08 per barrel on London's ICE on Tuesday, according to the trading data as of 2:34 pm Moscow time.

The Brent crude oil has already bounced back over $3.5 since the previous closure during the trading session on March 10.

Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil gained 10.6% to $34.44 per barrel.