Putin's amendments to constitution oblige to create sustainable economic growth conditions

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russia’s authorities create conditions for sustainable economic growth and improving the welfare of the population. This is stated in the amendments President Vladimir Putin made to the second reading of the bill on constitutional amendments.

According to the amendments, the authorities of the Russian Federation should create conditions "for the country's sustainable economic growth and improving the welfare of citizens." Also "mutual trust of the state and society, protection of the dignity of citizens and respect for the working man shall be guaranteed, the rights and duties of the citizen shall be balanced, social partnership, economic, political and social solidarity shall be ensured," the amendments say.

On January 23, the State Duma unanimously adopted the bill introduced by the Russian President on amendments to the country's main law in the first reading.

The document in particular provides for expansion of the powers of the parliament and the Constitutional Court of Russia, bans senior officials from having a residence permit in other countries, limits the number of presidential terms, sets the priority of the Constitution over international agreements and strengthens social obligations of the state.

The President’s bill also provides for a nationwide vote on the law on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation. In order to come into force, the amendments must receive the support of more than 50% of the participants in the all-Russian vote.

Putin has repeatedly stressed that changes to the Constitution of the Russian Federation will come into force only if they are approved by citizens.

As expected, the State Duma is expected to hold the second reading on March 10. The all-Russian vote is scheduled for April 22.