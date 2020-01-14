Russian watchdog lifts ban on aquaculture supplies for three Chinese companies

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor authorized three Chinese eel and sturgeon producers to supply products to Russia, the authority said on Tuesday.

"Based on a guarantee of the Chinese side, Rosselkhoznadzor authorized supplies from three Chinese enterprises (two eel producers and one sturgeon producer," the regulator says.

Rosselkhoznadzor introduced temporary restrictions from January 9 in respect of imports of eel, tilapia, sturgeon, trout, certain shrimp species and seafood cocktails from China in view of numerous violations found during the inspection of Chinese companies at the turn of the last year, including the ones related to insufficient safety control of aquatic products.

The Main Customs Administration of China provided Russia with guarantees preventing supplies of aquaculture products not meeting safety requirements and independently suspended certification of such products imported from China, the Russian regulator noted.