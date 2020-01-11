Merkel says Germany supports Nord Stream 2 implementation

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Berlin rejects the sanctions against Nord Stream 2 as it is a commercial project, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin after the talks in Moscow on Saturday.

"It is an economic project," she said. "Therefore, we believe it to be right."

According to Merkel, Germany does not support the extraterritorial sanctions of the United States, which are targeting the participants in the NordStream 2 project.

Merkel pointed out that Germany cannot see unilateral dependence on Russia in gas supply issues.