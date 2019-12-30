Russia, Ukraine working hard on gas contract, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not make any forecasts concerning the possibility for conclusion of the gas contract between Russia and Ukraine, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Nothing to say so far; negotiations are underway, the work continues," Peskov said. This is a "hard job," he noted.

"Let’s not jump ahead and make any forecasts so far," the press secretary said.

Representatives of Russia and Ukraine are currently holding negotiations on the agreement for gas transit to Europe.