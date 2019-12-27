{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
RUSSIA-UKRAINE GAS DISPUTE

Ukraine’s Naftogaz confirms receiving $2.9bln from Russia’s Gazprom

Russia's Gazprom paid $2.9 billion to Ukraine's Naftogaz in accordance with the Stockholm arbitration ruling
© Pyotr Sivkov/TASS

KIEV, December 27. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Naftogaz confirmed on Friday it has received $2.9 billion from Russia’s Gazprom due under Stockholm arbitration ruling.

"We confirm the receipt of a compensation sum of $2.918 billion from Gazprom pursuant to the Stockholm arbitration tribunal’s ruling of 2018," Naftogaz wrote on its Facebook account.

Read also
Russian deputy PM dubs Russia-Ukraine gas deal as ‘vent window of opportunity’

According to Naftogaz, it has received an aggregate of $5 billion from Gazprom as a result of transit arbitration litigation. Thus, it said it had received the first compensation sum of $2.1 billion in the form of gas supplied by Gazprom in 2014. This sum was reflected in its records for 2017 and corresponding taxes to the state budget were paid in 2018, Naftogaz said.

"Today’s payment from Gazprom includes the unpaid part of the compensation sum worth $2.56 billion plus interest accrued since the pronouncement of the ruling on February 28, 2018," Naftogaz said.

"Naftogaz hails the fact that the Russian side has recognized the necessity to implement the arbitration rulings of 2017-2018 and its plans to continue gas transit to the European Union via Ukraine," the company said. "The sides continue negotiations on terms of further cooperation after the current contract expires on January 1, 2020."

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky also confirmed the receipt of Gazprom’s payment, calling it "another victory" of Ukraine on his official Telegram account.

Russia’s Gazprom said earlier on Friday it had paid a sum of $2.9 billion to Ukraine’s Naftogaz.

Moscow and Kiev announced on December 20 they had agreed a new five-year gas transit contract to succeed the existing one that expired on December 31, 2019. They also said they had managed to settle mutual claims between Gazprom and Naftogaz.

Thus, the sides agreed that by the yearend Gazprom would pay a sum of $2.9 billion US dollars under the Stockholm arbitration tribunal’s ruling. Ukraine, in turn, would revoke its claims to arrest Gazprom’s assets and properties, as well as its anti-monopoly claims to a sum of $7.4 billion. 

Tags
Russia-Ukraine Gas Dispute
Putin, Lukashenko may discuss settlement of gas issues before yearend — Kremlin spokesman
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "there is certain time pressure because some issues are still unsettled"
Read more
New sea tanker to enter service with Russia’s Northern Fleet after successful trials
The vessel is equipped with mechanisms for the transfer of liquid and dry cargoes while on the move at sea
Read more
Russian shipbuilders float out Project 885M first serial-produced nuclear-powered sub
The sub is set to enter service in 2020
Read more
Russian military police enter rear base in Syria’s Tal Samin as US forces leave
Tal Samin is located 26 km north of Raqqa, the former capital of the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia)
Read more
Bringing MC-21 jet to market requires $221.9 mln — top brass
Some $1.4 bln will be required in the next two years to support the SSJ 100 passenger jet development program, according to the industry and trade minister
Read more
West, NATO would prevent Russia from breaching Belarus’ sovereignty, says Lukashenko
In turn, if a threat to Belarus came from the West, this would be a threat to Russia's sovereignty as well, the Belarusian president elaborated
Read more
First batch of Russian-made Su-30SM fighters arrives in Armenia
The Armenian authorities announced earlier that they had acquired four Su-30SM multirole fighters from Russia
Read more
First passenger train from Moscow arrives in Crimea’s Simferopol
The journey took 33 hours
Read more
Putin’s team wins 8:5 in ice hockey match on Moscow’s Red Square
The Russian leader wore his customary red ice hockey jersey, sporting number 11
Read more
Russians name Putin politician of the year — poll
Among the main domestic events of the outgoing year, Russians named the pension reform and the launch of the Crimean Bridge’s railway section
Read more
Denmark permit on Nord Stream 2 does not cover use of specific vessels — DEA
The permit covers the laying of the main line, according to the agency’s representative
Read more
Poland must apologize for collaboration with Nazis in 1930s — senator
The Russian parliamentarian made a statement in the wake of the Russian president's address excoriating Poland’s ambassador to Nazi Germany for extolling Hitler
Read more
Syria wants to sue US for plundering its oil — Assad’s adviser
US President Donald Trump announced US troop pullout from the zone of the Turkish military operation in northern Syria this fall, but said that his country would not give up control over oil fields
Read more
Russia signs 39 agreements on military cooperation in last years
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said that Moscow signed agreements on military cooperation with the countries in the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America
Read more
Rokot rocket with satellites launched from Plesetsk cosmodrome
The Rokot carrier rocket carries the Gonets-M communication satellite and a military satellite of the Russian Defense Ministry
Read more
Series production of MC-21 jets to start in 2020
The plane is currently undergoing trials and will be certified in Russia in 2020
Read more
US military developing tactics of anti-Russian information warfare — media
According to Washington Post, the US military started developing methods to counter external threats in cyberspace in connection with possible interference into the 2020 presidential election
Read more
Shipyard in St. Petersburg floats out Project 636.3 diesel-electric sub for Russian Navy
The Project 636.3 sub will join the Pacific Fleet’s Primorye Flotilla of All-Arms Forces
Read more
First regiment of Avangard hypersonic missile systems goes on combat duty in Russia
The new weapon was unveiled by Putin on March 1 last year
Read more
Uniper eyes opportunities to quickly complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Earlier, the Swiss company Allseas, which is laying pipes for Nord Stream 2, suspended operations and removed all vessels from the construction area in the Baltic Sea due to the threat of US sanctions
Read more
Estonia vows not to ‘give into pressure’ over Russia's Sputnik news agency uproar
Earlier on Thursday, Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said that Russia will take reciprocal measures if the Estonian authorities continue the same policy toward Sputnik journalists
Read more
Putin slams proponent of monument to Hitler for expelling Jews as ‘scum, anti-Semitic pig’
The Russian leader said that Poland’s ambassador to Nazi Germany "shared Hitler’s anti-Semitic sentiment"
Read more
Kremlin: Minsk is free to look for oil supply options more profitable than Russia’s offer
The Kremlin spokesman has commented on the words of the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Read more
Gorbachev’s spokesman refutes Japanese media claims about his Kurils-related remarks
The ex-president's interpreter revealed that Kyodo was quoting some diplomatic records and not a transcript of the conversation between Mikhail Gorbachev and Japan’s ex-prime minister
Read more
Putin prefers to celebrate New Year with family and friends — Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have a lot of time off
Read more
Putin calls increasing personal incomes number one goal
The government and the Central Bank achieved the minimum inflation level of about 3%, the President informed
Read more
Russia sends three ships to joint drills with China and Iran
The joint Russian-Chinese-Iranian naval drills will be held on December 27-30 in the Gulf of Oman
Read more
Ukraine opens criminal case over Russian passenger train crossing Crimean Bridge
Earlier on Wednesday, the first passenger train from the Russian city of St. Petersburg arrived in the Crimean city of Sevastopol
Read more
Kremlin says Russia has capacities to complete Nord Stream 2 in near future
Sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream gas pipelines, included in the US military budget for the 2020 fiscal year came into force on December 20
Read more
Press review: Who won the ‘Phase One’ trade deal and Turkey talks Syria, Libya with Russia
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, December 26
Read more
Twelve people killed in plane crash in Kazakhstan
The Bek Air plane en route from Almaty to Nur-Sultan crashed shortly after takeoff
Read more
Expert says US trying to impose religious freedom law on Montenegro
The pundit pointed to the fact that the former US senator who was "very active" in deepening the church rift in Ukraine visited Montenegro prior to the bill being endorsed
Read more
Mass deliveries of fifth-generation Su-57 fighter to Russian troops to begin in 2020
The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets
Read more
Russia’s Meteor-M satellite hit by micrometeorite
At present, the satellite has resumed controlled flight
Read more
Kazakh leader ratifies protocol amending lease deal on Baikonur launch pad
According to the relevant Senate committee, the protocol provides for the return of 11,600 hectares of land by the Russian Federation leased from Kazakhstan
Read more
Press review: US waiting for Kim’s Christmas ‘gift’ and Russia eyes de-dollarizing Ecuador
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 25
Read more
Pipelay on Serbian segment of TurkStream completed
Gas deliveries over the Serbian segment of the TurkStream pipeline will start before the end of April 2020
Read more
Moscow vows tit-for-tat measures against British media in Russia — source
Among the UK's "aggressive" steps, the source recalled forcing one Sputnik news agency journalist to leave London and denying a visa to another
Read more
Armenian army plans to buy advanced weapons in 2022-2023
The Armenian PM said on December 21 that Yerevan had bought Russian Tor-M2KM anti-aircraft missile systems
Read more
Russia getting signals that NATO attempts to rethink relations — diplomat
Russia suggested that NATO give up on its military exercises in the areas of Russia’s contact with NATO member countries, Grushko said
Read more
Su-57 fighter jet went into downward spiral before crash in Russia’s Far East - source
The source said that it was after the control system had failed
Read more
Press review: Erdogan gunning for Libyan intervention and Israel braces for war with Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, December 27
Read more
Nord Stream 2 can be completed in several months without foreign contractors — top brass
Switzerland-based Allseas, pipe-laying company for Nord Stream 2 reported earlier suspension of pipelay activities until regulatory, technical and environmental clarifications come from the relevant US authority
Read more
Stalin, unlike Europe’s leaders, did not disgrace himself by meeting with Hitler — Putin
The Russian president noted that the archive documents contain frank evaluations of the events of the time of Nazism
Read more
Chernobyl ghost town sees revival as Christmas tree put up for first time since disaster
This summer, Zelensky signed an executive order on lifting a number of bans regarding travelling to the exclusion zone
Read more
Sergey Lavrov: Russia hopes for the better
Read more
Control system failure behind Russian fifth-generation Su-57’s crash in Far East — sources
A Su-57 fighter aircraft crashed during a test flight in Komsomolsk-on-Amur 111 km from the home airfield
Read more
Defense contractor delivers over 20 strike helicopters to Russian troops in 2019
According to Rostec director, the corporation fully meets the Defense Ministry's needs for modern combat helicopters
Read more
Russia developing air defense systems based on new physical principles
The weapons based on these principles include laser and microwave guns, sonic weapons and others
Read more
A thief crying ‘stop thief’: China slams US over global surveillance exposed by Snowden
According to China's high-ranking defense official, over the past years, the US would wage wars across the globe infringing on the sovereignty of other states
Read more
Consortium of investors acquires 6.6% stake in Gazprom
In June, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said that the holding is considering various options for monetizing a quasi-treasury stake of 6.64%
Read more