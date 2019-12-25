Russian minister expects gas transit deal with Ukraine to be finalized this weekend

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry expects the gas transit agreement between Moscow and Kiev to be finalized this weekend, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the RBC newspaper on Wednesday.

"In the past few weeks, Gazprom, Naftogaz and the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine [company] worked hard to prepare an agreement between operators, stipulating all terms of interaction between the two gas transit systems, and a transportation agreement. We expect our companies to finalize those documents this weekend," he said.

Novak added that the transit volumes mentioned in the bilateral protocol are the minimal ones and can be increased if necessary.

According to the minister, Russia is also ready to consider the possibility of joining the program to finance modernization of Ukraine’s gas transit system if Kiev makes a request.

"As you may remember, the possibility of setting up a joint venture to use Ukraine’s gas transit system was discussed before, during the tenure of President Kuchma. We even signed a relevant agreement. If we receive this kind of proposals, we will discuss them," he said.