Deputy PM: Decision on Gazprom’s $2.9bln payment in dispute with Naftogaz not concession

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. An agreement about Gazprom’s payment of $2.9 billion following the court rulings is mutually acceptable, but not a concession from any side, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak told reporters on Saturday.

"I think we cannot say that it is someone’s concession. It is a mutually acceptable solution which is verified and which is beneficial to everyone," he said answering a relevant question. According to Kozak, the decision is mostly "beneficial to European consumers, since there are guaranteed amounts of Russian gas that will be transported through that territory.".