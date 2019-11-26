Aeroflot to open direct flights to Goa, Singapore

'Fat cat caper' on Aeroflot flight may be nominated for Star of Far East award

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Aeroflot plans to open new long-range international flights to India's Goa and Mumbai, China's Chengdu, Japan's Osaka and Singapore, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian flag carrier Vitaly Savelyev told TASS on Tuesday.

"The international route network will be complemented in 2020 by new long-range flights from Moscow to Mumbai, Goa, Chengdu, Osaka and Singapore," the top manager said.

New international terminal

Aeroflot will start switching international flights to the new terminal C1 at the Sheremetyevo Airport in January 2020, head of the airline Vitaly Savelyev told TASS.

"In September, the third runway was launched [at Sheremetyevo], which will make it possible to increase the volumes of flights. We plan to start switching these flights to terminal C1 in January 2020 and by the middle of the year we will gradually have 260 international flights switched to that terminal," he said.