Russia to consider China’s experience of Internet regulation

WUZHEN /China/, October 21. /TASS/. Russian authorities plan to take into account China’s experience of Internet regulation, at the same time maintaining the "white list" principle, when everything not officially banned is allowed, head of Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor Alexander Zharov told TASS on Monday.
"As for regulation, we and our Chinese partners have a lot in common: China follows the principle of all transborder and international corporations adhering to local legislation," he noted during the sixth World Internet Conference held in Wuzhen, China. "We try to achieve this in various ways; however, regulation in Russia is softer. We work under the "white list" principle: everything that is not banned is allowed."
According to Zharov, Russian specialists have a lot to learn from their Chinese colleagues. "This is why we welcome contacts on the level of management and between technical specialists," he stressed.
The Roskomnadzor chief reminded that Internet is becoming more complex with the use of more complicated technology. "Knowledge becomes a treasure, which is why it is so important for technical specialists to exchange these treasures," Zharov pointed out.
Fines for violation of Internet regulations
Russian authorities plan to introduce fines instead of blocking measures for violation of Internet regulations, Zharov said.
"Currently, Russia is discussing a bill introducing rather serious fines for companies that do not adhere to Internet regulations," he noted. "I think this is a very serious and effective step forward. Several years ago, we said that violators should be blocked, however, now I think that there is a more civilized and effective way of economic punishment: in this way, we can achieve that the law is adhered to."
According to Zharov, in the conditions of rapid change in the Internet sphere, with the appearance of 5G networks and new types of encryption, the new goal of government bodies is to achieve comprehensive adherence of local legislation. "This concerns both Russia and the rest of the world," he stressed.
"The deeper we submerge into cyber technologies, the harder it is to maintain the balance between opportunities and security. Everyone should adhere to the local law, and those who don't need to be punished, through fines or other measures," Zharov pointed out.
He noted that the World Internet Conference provides opportunities for discussion of security issues. "I am confident that these issues must be regulated on an international level. The rules must be the same for everyone: states, corporations, people," he concluded.
The sixth World Internet Conference is held in Wuzhen on October 20-22, attended by over 1,500 representatives of government, business and scientific circles, international organizations, experts and public associations. The participants of the forum discuss network security issues, development prospects of global digital economy, new Internet technologies and international cooperation in the sphere of big data.