SOLNECHNOGORSK, June 25. /TASS/. The preliminary estimate of the cost of the Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway line construction stands at 1.5 trillion rubles ($23.9 bln), Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Maksim Akimov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The preliminary (estimate) is similar to that of Moscow-Kazan - 1.5 trillion (rubles)," he said.