Moldovan president plans to discuss extension of duty-free trade with Russian PM

Dodon says sure Moldova will have good relations with Russia under new government

CHISINAU, June 17. /TASS/. President of Moldova Igor Dodon plans to discuss extension of the duty-free trade conditions for Moldavan fruit and wine expiring on July 1 with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. Such a meeting is planned at the turn of this week in Minsk, the leader of Moldova said in an interview with NTV-Moldova TV Channel on Monday.

"We plan to discuss it with [Dmitry] Medvedev. We will request extension of the duty-free trade with Russia, which will expire on July 1," Dodon said. "There is a need to sort things out with the new contract for gas supplies and its transit," he added.

The Russian government abolished duties on import of Moldavian vegetables, fruits, canned fruits and vegetables, grapes and wine products from January 1 of this year by a decree.