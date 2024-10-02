Kursk NPP running smoothly, radiation background normal — Rosenergoatom

ABU DHABI, October 2. /TASS/. The Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) maintains stable operations despite the state of emergency introduced in the Kursk Region, a Rosenergoatom representative told TASS following the general meeting of the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) in Abu Dhabi.

"The Kursk NPP is operating normally. Unit 3 is running at the capacity set by the dispatch schedule. Unit 4 is under scheduled repair. Units 1 and 2 are shut down for decommissioning due to the expiration of their lifespan. The radiation background at the plant is normal," he said.

The spokesman also emphasized that any attacks on nuclear facilities, including power plants, threaten nuclear security in the region and may lead to irreversible consequences. "No civilian energy infrastructure building, be it a nuclear or any other power plant, is designed to operate under military conditions," he added.

WANO is a non-profit international organization that unites all operators of nuclear power plants worldwide.

More than 400 delegates from 35 countries, including Rosenergoatom CEO Alexander Shutikov, attended the association's general meeting in Abu Dhabi.

The next WANO meeting will be held two years later in Tokyo.