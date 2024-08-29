Baltic Fleet's training ship Smolny arrives in South Africa on unofficial visit

KALININGRAD, August 29. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s ship Smolny, currently making a long-range sea voyage in order to conduct maritime practice for cadets of naval educational institutions of Russia’s Ministry of Defense, has arrived on an unofficial visit to the port of Cape Town (South Africa), the fleet’s press service has said.

"During the stop the crew will replenish water, fuel and food supplies and perform technical inspection of the ship. The Baltic Fleet’s sailors and cadets will meet with South African military sailors, go on sight-seeing and visit the historical sights of the second most populous city in South Africa," the press service said.

For the crew of the Smolny ship the visit to South Africa became a third call to the port of a foreign country during this long-distance voyage. Earlier, the ship had paid unofficial visits to the ports of Havana (Cuba) and La Guaira (Venezuela).

The long-range sea voyage of the training ship is being held within the framework of maritime practice of cadets of naval educational institutions of Russia’s Ministry of Defense. Future naval officers are carrying out a training program. In particular, they are practicing communication and navigation skills. In all, more than 300 cadets are on board.