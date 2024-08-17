Military activity near ZNPP shows no signs of abating — IAEA

VIENNA, August 17. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts reported that they have been observing signs of an intense military activity at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in the past week, which show no signs of abating.

"There is no sign of the military activity in the vicinity of ZNPP abating, despite Director General Grossi’s repeated calls for restraint," the agency said on its website.

The IAEA specialists reported that they hear explosions, machinegun and artillery fire at various distances away from the station.

"Nuclear power plants are designed to be resilient against technical or human failures and external events including extreme ones, but they are not built to withstand a direct military attack, and neither are they supposed to, just as with any other energy facility in the world," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

He noted that the August 17 Ukrainian drone attack underscores the vulnerability of such facilities and proves that further monitoring of the situation is necessary.