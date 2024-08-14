Russia unveils upgraded Lancet loitering munition with extended range, thermal camera

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. An upgraded version of the Lancet loitering munition can reach targets around 70 km to 80 km from the line of engagement, according to the official readout from the Army forum seen by TASS.

"It’s worth noting that the Lancet can now cover an extended range of 70 km to 80 km from the line of engagement," the document reads.

Following the upgrade, the new series can send a better quality and more stable video output to the operator. Also, it has a thermal camera for use at nighttime.

The Army 2024 international military and technical forum takes place on August 12-14 at the Patriot exhibition center. During the event, participants will see, among other things, samples of weapons, military and special equipment.