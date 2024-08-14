Russia’s Zala UAV firm integrates smart devices into ecosystem with centralized control

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Zala tech firm, the producer of the Lancet kamikaze drone, has integrated all smart devices into a single ecosystem with centralized control, according to the official publication of the Army 2024 military-technical forum obtained by TASS on Wednesday.

"The dynamics of modern all-arms combat with new types of armament and military hardware has contributed to creating special software, making it possible to integrate all of Zala’s smart devices into a single ecosystem with centralized control. The system organizes interaction between troop units and devices under their control, thus boosting the efficiency of their use," the materials say.

This year, Zala has considerably renewed its machine-tool stock, outfitting it with modern equipment, increased production capacities, workforce and assimilated new competences in advanced scientific fields: developing and designing robotized platforms, machine vision, artificial intelligence, broadband communications and data processing, the company’s materials say.