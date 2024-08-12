IAEA must address Ukraine’s nuclear terrorism at Zaporozhye NPP — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The CEO of Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation wants the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to address the recent Ukrainian drone attack targeting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, beyond just a simple condemnation.

"We urge [the IAEA leadership] not to stop at stating the inadmissibility of such actions (the attack on the nuclear power plant - TASS). It is necessary to clearly identify the source and give this a political and international assessment," Alexey Likhachev told journalists on the sidelines of the Army forum.

On August 11, at 8:20 p.m. Moscow time (5:20 p.m. GMT) and 8:32 p.m. (5:32 p.m. GMT), there were two direct strikes by Ukrainian UAVs on one of the two cooling towers at the Zaporozhye NPP, resulting in a fire. By 11:30 p.m. (8:30 p.m. GMT) the main fire was extinguished by Emergencies Ministry units. The fire did not affect the NPP's operation, as the plant is shut down, and the attacked towers were not involved in the cooling process.