Russia, Indonesia to hold first joint naval drills in November — admiral

TOKYO, August 7. /TASS/. The navies of Indonesia and Russia will hold their first joint exercise in Surabaya in the Indonesian province of East Java on November 4-8, Indonesiadefense quoted Vice Admiral Denih Hendrata as saying.

According to the senior naval officer, the joint drills with Russia codenamed "Orruda 2024" will be Indonesia’s first since its independence, the news portal reported.

Each navy is expected to send three warships. The drills will include a basic stage to be held in Surabaya followed by a naval stage in the Java Sea.