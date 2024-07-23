Chinese Navy destroyer arrives in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, July 23. /TASS/. The Jiaozuo destroyer of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy has arrived in St. Petersburg, the official Telegram channel of the city's Committee for External Relations reported.

"Today St. Petersburg welcomes the Jiaozuo destroyer of the Chinese Navy. Chinese Consul General in St. Petersburg Luo Zhanhui was there to greet the ship," the report said.

According to a TASS correspondent, the ship moored on the Leuitenant Schmidt Embankment in front of The Church of the Dormition of the Mother of God on Vasilyevsky Island.

The Committee also reported that a protocol meeting between the commander of the Leningrad Naval Base Andrey Saloshin and member of the St. Petersburg Government - Chairman of the St. Petersburg Committee for External Relations Evgeny Grigoriev with the command of the ship took place on the Aurora cruiser which is the number one ship of the Russian Navy.

"The commander of the Leningrad Naval Base treated the Chinese guests to some Leningrad ice cream," the committee's Telegram channel said.