Two Russian Pacific Fleet warships call at Chinese port of Zhanjiang

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Two Pacific Fleet corvettes, the Gromky and the Rezky, called at the Chinese port of Zhanjiang to take part in a joint naval exercise called Maritime Interaction - 2024, the fleet said.

It said the ships were greeted by representatives of the Navy of the People's Liberation Army of China, the Russian Embassy and the local administration.

The fleet said the first day of the visit began with an opening ceremony of the exercise. Plans for the visit include meetings of the exercise leaders, a meeting of working groups from the two countries dedicated to episodes of the exercise, a tactical meeting, rehearsal of practical operations on maps, and a cultural program for ship crews.

The practical phase of the exercise will take place from July 15 to 17. Russian and Chines ships will hold air defense drills, an anti-submarine exercise involving Chinese anti-submarine aircraft, and practice rescue at sea.