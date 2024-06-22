Three people killed, four — injured during Donetsk shelling by Ukrainian Armed Forces

DONETSK, June 22. /TASS/. Three people died in Donetsk as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Head of the region Denis Pushilin said.

"During shelling of the Budennovsky district of Donetsk the enemy used M26 missiles on a HIMARS MLRS with a cluster warhead (644 M77 cumulative fragmentation submunitions) for the first time. As a result of the shelling, three men, employees of a construction company, were killed," Pushilin wrote in his Telegram channel.

Four other people were wounded in the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk and in Gorlovka.

The village of Saltykovo, Belgorod district, also came under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, killing a civilian, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. "A man died as a result of a direct hit by a shell on the territory of an agricultural enterprise. He died from his wounds on the spot before the doctors arrived. I express my sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased," Gladkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

It was reported earlier that a missile danger alert has been declared more than once in the Belgorod region over the past day. At the same time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have resumed their attacks on Donetsk, and multiple explosions were heard in the city.