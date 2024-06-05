Russia, Syria begin exercise to practice defence of territorial integrity

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. A joint Russian-Syrian exercise to practice defending the Arab Republic’s territorial integrity has begun in Syria, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) said.

"A joint Russian-Syrian exercise, aimed at practicing operations for defending the country’s territorial integrity from domestic and foreign threats, has begun in the airspace of the Syrian Arab Republic, in some of its territories and in the eastern section of the Mediterranean Sea," Maj. Gen. Yury Popov said.