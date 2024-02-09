Admiral Isakov frigate to be launched in Q3 2024 — sources

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The Northern Shipyard is expected to launch the Project 22350 Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Isakov frigate in the third quarter of 2024, two sources in the defense industry told TASS.

"The Admiral Isakov [frigate] is expected to be launched in the third quarter of this year. A certain postponement of this event is not associated with the shipyard," one of the sources said. Another source confirmed this piece of information.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information.

Three Project 22350 frigates built at the Northern Shipyard are currently in service with the Navy.