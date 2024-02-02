Russian weapons superior to NATO counterparts, Putin says

TULA, February 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is satisfied with domestic weapons, which surpass NATO samples.

"Our defense industry demonstrates a very good both pace and quality of work," Putin said at a meeting with participants in the Everything for Victory! forum.

In his opinion, "if we compare modern NATO armaments, the armaments of the last period of the Soviet era, in some respects are inferior, but not always."

"And if you take our newest armaments, they are clearly superior to everything. This is an obvious fact," Putin pointed out.

He specified that he was referring to "missile equipment, armored vehicles, and everything that is used on the battlefield."