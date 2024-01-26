Kalashnikov to present overhauled Supercam drone for first time in Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Kalashnikov Concern will present the SKAT 350 M drone system, which is the result of an in-depth overhaul of Supercam 350, for the first time at World Defense Show 2024 in Saudi Arabia, the press service of the concern said.

"Kalashnikov Concern JSC will present the SKAT 350 M drone system for the first time at the 2nd World Defense Show (WDS) 2024 in Riyadh. The series-produced SKAT 350 M drone is meant for aerial surveillance, object search in optical and infrared ranges and is the result of an in-depth overhaul of the well-proven Supercam 350," the press service said.

The concern’s specialists have substantially improved the drone’s aerodynamic quality and modernized the systems of ground control means considering the operational experience of the vehicle’s exploitation, the press service added.