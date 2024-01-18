KTRV increases missile range to 310 km, payload to 800 kg

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The Tactical Missile Corporation (KTRV) has increased the range of its air missile to 310 kilometers and the payload from 450 to 800 kg. The cost of the missile decreased at the same time, the Defense Ministry said without specifying the missile.

"Tactical Missile Corporation CEO Boris Obnosov reported that the new product with a range of 310 kilometers had been tested," it said.

"We have made the missile cheaper and doubled the firepower," it quoted Obnosov as saying.

It also quoted Deputy Commander of the Aerospace Forces Colonel General Yury Grekhov as saying the warhead now weighs 800 kg. "It was 450 and is 800 kg now," he said.