Rostec builds up production of tanks seven times in one year — CEO

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Rostec has increased the production of tanks 7 times and of light armored vehicles, 4.5 times over the year, the state corporation’s CEO Sergey Chemezov said on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We have increased production several-fold. In one year alone, the output of tanks was up 7 times, of light armor - BMP, BMD and other armored vehicles - 4.5 times, of artillery and MLRS - 2.5 times, and of ammunition and some types of products, 60 times," he said.

Earlier, Alexander Potapov, the CEO of the Uralvagonzavod Concern (UVZ, part of Rostec), said that the possibility of producing T-80BVM tanks from scratch was being considered.

"Such a task is on the agenda. At least, the military has set it to us. We are now actively cooperating and working on these issues," he said.