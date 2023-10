MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Bombers of the battlegroup Center have delivered strikes on two Ukrainian command posts in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Alexander Savchuk, the battlegroup’s spokesman, told TASS.

"The bomber aircraft of the battlegroup struck two Ukrainian command and observation posts near the Serebryanka settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic," he said.

The spokesman also said that counterbattery operations helped detect and suppress about 30 artillery units of the enemy.