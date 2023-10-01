Russian forces hit Ukrainian command posts in DPR, Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed a P-18 air defense radar of the Ukrainian army and also hit Ukrainian command posts in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Russian aircraft, missiles and artillery "hit the enemy's manpower and military equipment in 103 areas," it said. A P-18 air defense radar was destroyed in the area of the Nikanorovka settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.

The command posts of units of the 110th and 67th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army were hit in the area of Avdeyevka, the DPR, along with manpower and military hardware of the 72nd mechanized brigade in the area of Dachnoye settlement, and the 38th marine brigade in the area of Ukrainka in the Zaporozhye Region.