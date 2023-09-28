Russia must increase defense spending — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. An increase in Russia’s defense spending is an absolute imperative, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"It is obvious that such an increase is absolutely necessary, because we are in a state of hybrid war that has been unleashed against us. We are continuing the special military operation, and this requires great spending," Peskov said about the draft budget.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at the International Financial Forum that the funds reserved in the draft budget for the next three years would be enough for all planned purposes.

He added that the slogan "Everything for the front, everything for victory" was among the budget’s priorities.