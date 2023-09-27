Russia says Sofia’s decision to transfer S-300 missiles to Kiev violates international law

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia is urging Bulgaria to reconsider its decision to provide Kiev with missiles for the S-300 air defense system as it violates international law that governs trade in military equipment, the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation said in a statement.

The agency said Article 4 of the agreement between the governments of Russia and Bulgaria on military-technical cooperation dated September 5, 2002 prohibits the transfer of weapons and military equipment to a third party without Russia’s written consent.

"This is thus another attempt by the Bulgarian leadership to flagrantly violate its international commitments in the area of arms control, despite repeated explanations from the Russian side. The transfer of weapons to the combat zone in Ukraine will inevitably lead to additional escalation of the conflict and casualties among innocent people. We urge the Bulgarian side to reconsider its decision in order to prevent violation of the norms of international law in the field of military-technical cooperation," the agency stated.

The agency said that the USSR and then Russia built military-technical cooperation with Bulgaria on the principles of mutual respect and trust.

Earlier, the media reported that the Bulgarian National Assembly backed the transfer of missiles for S-300 air defense systems to the Kiev regime, according to the agency.