Serviceman missing after Kiev’s attack on Sevastopol, Russian Defense Ministry says

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. A serviceman has been reported missing in Sevastopol after a Ukrainian missile attack on the city, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The ministry said earlier that one serviceman was killed in the strike on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet.

"One serviceman is missing," the Defense Ministry specified.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that the Kiev regime had carried out a missile strike on Sevastopol this afternoon, damaging the historic Black Sea Fleet headquarters building. According to the ministry, Russia’s air defenses shot down five missiles.