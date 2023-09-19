Russia’s tech corporation to multiply production of kamikaze drones

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia will increase several-fold the production of the Lantset and Kub kamikaze drones as well as the Takhion and Granat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), a senior manager at the state-run tech corporation Rostec told reporters on Tuesday.

"Capacities for the production of UAVs have been expanded, which will help us multiply the manufacturing of the Kub, Lantset, Granat, Takhion and other UAVs," said Bekkhan Ozdoyev, Rostec’s industrial director of the cluster of weapons, ammunition and special chemistry.

He also reiterated plans to double the production of the Kitolov, Strela and Vikhr missiles as well as the 9M333 guided missile.

The Russian Defense Ministry has regularly reported the elimination of targets with the use of the Kub and Lantset kamikaze drones in the course of the special military operation. Also, Russia has reportedly used the Takhion drone to detect from air secret positions of Ukrainian troops.