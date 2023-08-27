Russia says its forces successfully struck airfield in Kiev Region

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a precision strike on an air field in the Kiev Region overnight, which accomplished its goal, said Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

"Overnight, the armed forces of the Russian Federation have delivered a strike with long-range air-launched high-precision weapons on an airfield near the village of Pinchuky in the Kiev Region. The goal of the strike has been accomplished. All designated objects have been hit," he said.