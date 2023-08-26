Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Assault teams of Russia’s Battlegroup West repelled five Ukrainian attacks and seized three strongholds in the Kupyansk area, battlegroup spokesman Yaroslav Yakimkin told TASS.

"Battlegroup West’s assault teams seized three enemy strongholds in the Kupyansk area, eliminating about 40 troops. Five counterattacks were repelled, each of which involved up to a platoon of troops, as well as armored vehicles, from the 43rd, 44th and 115th separate mechanized brigades and the 68th separate ranger brigade," he specified.

According to Yakimkin, Russian attack and army aircraft carried out 14 strikes on enemy troops. In the past day, the battlegroup destroyed three US-made M777 howitzers, two mortar crews and a pickup truck, using artillery systems and Solntespyok (or Scorching Sun) flamethrowers.