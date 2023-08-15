West actively preparing for direct military showdown, Belarusian defense minister asserts

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. The West is actively investing in weapons and preparing for a direct military clash, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin asserted at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"Intensive military preparations are underway in the West; enormous sums of money are being invested in this. It is necessary to understand that, in the capitalist world, nobody will tie their assets up in [long-term investments in costly] weaponry and in beefing up the ranks of the army for nothing," he said. "So, one can make an unambiguous conclusion: The possibility of a direct military clash with NATO in the future is becoming more and more evident," he explained.

As the Belarusian defense minister noted, the only thing holding the power structures of the "global 1%" back from unleashing a large-scale war is the threat of a nuclear response to their actions. "It is no accident that the Republic of Belarus is considering returning tactical nuclear weapons to its soil as a potent element of strategic containment," he stressed.