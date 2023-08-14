Army-2023 military expo yet again showcases Russian defense sector’s potential — official

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The Army-2023 forum and exposition will once again demonstrate Russia’s capacity to produce the most advanced weapons, said Boris Gryzlov, Russian ambassador to Belarus and chairman of the United Russia party’s Supreme Council.

In a comment to TASS upon the official opening of the forum, he pointed out that the event was taking place amid a tough confrontation between supporters of a multipolar world and the collective West, which is committed to preserving a neocolonial, unipolar system. "In this struggle, Russia and its allies are defending international law and the historical truth, protecting the inalienable right of peoples to be free from Western diktat and to choose their own development path. It has already become clear that we enjoy far more [allies among] like-minded nations that share our viewpoint than what US politicos, EU bureaucrats and NATO generals would wish us to have," Gryzlov stressed.

"By demonstrating the latest achievements of [Russia’s] domestic engineering schools and traditions, of our design bureaus and enterprises, the Army forum every time convincingly proves that Russia’s defense industry holds a leading position and has huge potential," Gryzlov concluded.

Army forum

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield on August 14-20. Over 60 countries have confirmed the participation of their official military delegations in the event. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises will take part in the forum’s exhibition and business program. As many as 85 foreign companies and organizations from seven countries plan to participate in the forum. The event is being organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS is its strategic media partner.