MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The artillery of Russia’s battlegroup West has destroyed a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Kupyansk area, Sergey Zybinsky, the battlegroup’s spokesman, told TASS.

"In the area of responsibility of the 1st Guard Tank Army, the group's artillery destroyed a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the 14th separate mechanized brigade near the village of Ivanovka," the spokesman said.

According to him, Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, Hyacinth-B towed field guns, D-30 howitzers and anti-tank missile systems of the group hit positions of the enemy brigade, as well as units of the territorial defense brigade. "Total losses of the enemy amounted to up to a platoon and a pickup truck," Zybinsky added.