Russia’s Medvedev calls for 'inhumane' response to Crimean Bridge attack

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, on Monday urged his country to use force, as well as targeted and "far from humane" measures against terrorists in the wake of the latest attack on the Crimean Bridge.

"The global track record and our own experience show that there is no using international sanctions, or issuing warnings against terrorists. They understand only the language of force. Only targeted and quite inhumane steps [should be taken]," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Therefore, Medvedev continued, "their own homes and the houses of their relatives should be blown up" as he called for efforts "to search for and wipe out their accomplices." He dismissed the idea of trying the perpetrators as dull. "Eliminating the supreme commanders of terrorist units is key," the politician said, describing the mission as "difficult but possible."

Last night, Ukrainian forces used two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs, or drones) to carry out a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee told TASS. The Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the incident, which killed a couple from the Belgorod Region, and injured their minor child. In addition, the bridge’s roadway was damaged in the attack, which also halted traffic.

Meanwhile, rail service has already been restored, and ferry service is available, too. Passenger cars will soon be able to depart from Crimea via ferry, while truck drivers are urged to take alternate routes through the new Russian regions.