Coalition's fighter jets violated Syrian airspace 10 times in past day - Russian military

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Fighter jets of the US-led international coalition violated the airspace of Syria ten times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"In the Al Tanf area, which is a zone of international air traffic, ten violations of Syrian airspace have been registered, namely by a pair of F-15 fighter jets, three pairs of F-16 fighter jets and a pair of Rafale fighter jets," he said.

"Moreover, the coalition’s forces carried out exercises involving the use of air defense systems in the Al Tanf area on July 12, 2023," the Russian military official added.

Gurinov added that such actions set a dangerous precedent for incidents and accidents involving civilian aircraft performing regular flights above Syria.

According to his information, the US-led coalition violated deconfliction protocols 13 times over the past day, by sending its unmanned aerial vehicles on missions that were not coordinated with Russia’s forces.