Russian forces destroy over 210 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed over 210 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"In the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the defending units of the battlegroup East, aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems held off enemy attacks near the settlements of Rabotino, Novodanilovka and Malaya Tokmachka of the Zaporozhye Region," he said.

Moreover, the activity of the Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was thwarted near Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Konashenkov added.