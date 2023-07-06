Russian field engineers complete de-mining in Belgorod Region’s Valuiki

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Bomb disposal specialists of Russia’s Western Military District have completed mine clearance operations in the city of Valuiki in Russia’s southern Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine after shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops, the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday.

"Following shelling attacks by Ukrainian artillery units on the city of Valuiki in the Belgorod Region, dozens of houses and private cars belonging to civilians were damaged. Field engineers of the Western Military District have finished works in explosion sites. Mine clearance operation was carried out. Fragments were taken for expert studies," it said.

According to the ministry, especially dangerous munitions that cannot be removed are disposed of on site. The military informs local residents about what to do when they find suspicious-looking objects.

Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Valuiki from Grad multiple launch rocket systems on July 5, damaging 30 one-family houses and eleven cars.